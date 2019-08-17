A groundbreaking ceremony for a new location of Farmers & Merchants Bank will take place Monday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m..
Plans recently were approved by the St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission.
Matthew Laumann, president/CEO of FMB, said the bank has been looking to consolidate its three buildings into one facility.
The site plan will go before the St. Clair Board of Aldermen at Monday night’s meeting where they will vote whether to approve construction.
Currently, there is the main location at 530 S. Main St., an office for personnel across the street, and a transactional branch located at 905 Plaza Drive.
Plans call for a new two-story facility, approximately 16,000 square feet, with three drive-thru bays, according to Laumann, that will operate at 659 N. Commercial Ave.
The goal is to have the new building completed and open by the fall of 2020.
The bank has owned the property of the future site for 15 years. The project to build one large facility has been in the works for three years, Laumann said.
Consolidating all of the offices under one roof will be more efficient, save costs and allow for expansion and growth of the company, which has been an establishment in St. Clair since 1913, according to Laumann.
“We always had some intent to look at putting a building there,” he said. “It just seemed like these last few years we’ve completely outgrown our existing facilities.”
Laumann noted the Main Street location has been remodeled and renovated to meet the needs of the bank over the years, but “it’s just gotten to a point where we needed to move into something that was going to enable us to look at growth opportunities in the future.”
“Our mission is to continue to be a pillar in this community for a long time to come,” he said. “The board feels that this will be a good step in allowing us to be able to do that.”
In the new facility, staff will be able to keep up with technology advances in the industry and be better equipped in the future, according to Laumann.
“With the new building and some of the new connections, I think we’ll be better prepared in the future because banking in the last 10 years has changed massively in terms of the banking model and how people view banks and how much they actually come into the banks,” he said.
During construction, the ATM located off Commercial Avenue will be taken down, however all three offices will stay open until the new building is open.