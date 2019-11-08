Two sidewalk projects in St. Clair are nearing completion.
A final walkthrough and having the new light poles connected to electricity are some of the remaining items left for the Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza sidewalk project, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
Sidewalks and lighting on Paul Parks Drive starting at city hall and extending through Farmers & Merchants Bank plaza location were constructed. The project began in mid-August.
Earlier this year, the board of aldermen approved a bid from CE Contracting for $297,326.90 for the project. Approximately $220,000 of the project is being funded through a Surface Transportation Project (STP) grant.
The city received five other bids including Don Maggi, Inc., for $298,646.13; K.J. Unnerstall for $317,233.00; Spencer Contracting for $366,952.76; Lamke Trenching & Excavating for $378,633.70; and Jokerst Paving for $397,998.76.
Hibbard Street
An electric pole still needs to be replaced on Hibbard Street for construction workers to finish that sidewalk project, Dierker said.
Don Maggi, Inc., was the lowest bidder in the amount of $22,420 to repair sidewalks on Hibbard Street, from Main Street to Duckworth Street. At a September meeting, the board of aldermen approved the bid from Don Maggi, Inc.
The paving of the road is scheduled to take place next spring, according to Dierker.
Comments
The timing and weather of both sidewalk projects have worked out perfectly, said Dierker, who added he’s pleased with how both projects are turning out.
“I’m just excited for the improvements that we’re able to make across the city,” he said.
Dierker noted that several people have made positive comments regarding the Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza sidewalk project.
“They love (the sidewalks) now that they’re able to use it,” he said. “I do see people using it already.”
CDBG
Hibbard Street is on the list of streets to be resurfaced if the city is awarded a community development block grant (CDBG).
In May, the city applied for a $500,000 CDBG administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
Dierker said he is still waiting to hear back on whether the city has been awarded the grant.
The grant would help pay for repairs and resurfacing portions of Orchard Drive, Kitchell Avenue, Hibbard Street and Ridge Avenue.
To repair and resurface Kitchell Avenue, the cost is approximately $85,000. The cost for Hibbard Street is approximately $190,000. The cost for Ridge Avenue is approximately $200,000 and Orchard Drive is approximately $97,000.
The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city would pay a $197,027 match, if it receives the grant. The project would benefit a little more than 51 percent of low- to moderate- income persons, which is an application requirement.
If awarded, the goal would be to start the bidding and construction in the summer of 2021. The awarded funds would need to be spent within two years.
In April, engineering firm Cochran was hired for $95,762 to help with the CDBG application process, provide services for the design plans, bidding and construction phases of the roadwork.
There are three phases of the agreement and the first payment is approximately $5,000. If the city is denied the grant, the the city would get a refund from Cochran.
Downtown Washington Inc. was hired in May to also assist in the grant application process, to keep track of the paperwork involved and other administrative services in the amount of $20,000.
If the city is not approved for the grant, those costs also will be waived.