A second man has been charged in a burglary that took place at a St. Clair home in May.
Richard Sang II, 38, Labadie, was charged Friday, Aug. 2, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court for felony first-degree burglary.
St. Clair police were dispatched May 31 at 2:30 a.m. to a home in 1000 block of Sarah Jane Lane for a burglary. When police arrived, an 89-year-old woman told officers that she woke up and saw someone with a flashlight in her home, according to St. Clair Police Chief Bill Hammack.
Travis Berger, 30, Union, was charged June 1 in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, stealing and property damages. He allegedly cut a screen and burglarized a home while the occupants slept.
Berger fled the home, police said. Officers searched the area, but they did locate any suspects.
Hammack said Berger and a second suspect entered the home through a back window and they stole two purses, cell phones, a laptop computer and other items.
During the investigation, Hammack said it was determined that Sang was the second individual involved in the home invasion. He had left the St. Clair area and was living at an unknown location.
An 85-year-old friend of the victim also was asleep in the residence at the time of the burglary, according to Hammack. Berger had a past relationship with a family member of the victim.
Later that morning, the police were notified that the victim’s stolen debit card was used at Walmart in Sullivan at 4:28 a.m., at the Super 8 Hotel in St. Clair at 8 a.m. and at Smokers Outlet at 10:40 a.m.
An officer obtained a picture of one of the suspects from the surveillance footage at Smokers Outlet identifying Berger. Hammack said Berger has a criminal history of resisting arrest.
During the investigation, police learned that Berger was armed with a handgun. The Franklin County SWAT team assisted in Berger’s arrest.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, a St. Clair officer received information that Sang was living in St. Clair, and that he had was inside a business on North Commercial Avenue. The officer located Sang at the business and he was arrested.
His bond was set at $50,000 cash only, Hammack said.
Kaylee Machelett, 36, also was arrested with Berger. She had a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance. A stolen 2010 Toyota Rav4 from Union was located and recovered parked near the Super 8 Hotel, which was driven by Berger, according to Hammack. Inside the vehicle, officers found stolen items from the residence in addition to a handgun.
Stolen items also were found inside the hotel room Berger and Machelett were staying in.