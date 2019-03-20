Members of Dance Caledonia will perform traditional and national Scottish dances on Saturday, March 30, at the White Chapel in Sullivan at 1 p.m.
They will be followed by performers from the St. Louis Caledonian Pipe Band. Interspersed will be members of the Scottish St. Andrew Society of Greater St. Louis who will briefly discuss the history of Scottish music in Missouri and how it pertains to this area. This event is sponsored by the Sullivan Area Arts Council (SAAC) and is funded in part by the Monsanto Rural Community Arts Education Program.
The cost is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased online at SAAC-bagpipes.bpt.me or at the Sullivan Area Chamber of Commerce located at 2 W. Springfield Road.
For more information, please contact Lori Jane Perdew at lperdew@scenicregional.org or call 573-468-4372.