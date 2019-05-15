Three recent St. Clair High School graduates earned a Robert O. Wurmb scholarship and a MFA scholarship.
Timmy Drew Hoffman and Rachel Michelle Kennedy each won a $1,000 Robert O. Wurmb scholarship and Alexis Dawn Turner won a $2,000 MFA Foundation scholarship.
Hoffman is the son of Mary Bursey and Ron Hoffman. He plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University. Kennedy is the daughter of Carla and Craig Kennedy. She plans to attend East Central College.
Turner is the daughter of Tina and Travis Turner. She plans to attend University of Missouri Columbia. Her scholarship was sponsored by the MFA Agri Services of St. Clair.