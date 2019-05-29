A trivia night to raise funds for a new memorial scholarship is set for Saturday, June 15, at the Clair Senior Center starting at 7 p.m.
The scholarship is in memory of late Ward 2 Alderwoman Barb McGlenn. She died Monday, June 25, 2018, at age 63. She was an alderwoman for Ward 2 since 2011 and a liaison for the park board.
Her daughter Karen McGlenn said the scholarship will be available next school year for graduating St. Clair seniors who have served the community.
“My mom was very big on volunteering, public (servant) and she had a passion for this town, and the people in it,” McGlenn said.
“We want to recognize those students who have volunteered, who’ve done fundraisers, who’ve worked with different organizations just to give back to their community.”
Through Barb’s work with the city, McGlenn said that’s how her family became involved too. Karen McGlenn served on the park board as a member and as president. Her father John was chairman of the St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission, and her brother has volunteered with the city as well.
A scholarship committee of family and friends has been put together. Details and criteria for the scholarship will be finalized after the fundraiser when the committee will determine how much the memorial scholarship will be worth, according to McGlenn.
The date of the fundraiser is 10 days before the anniversary of Barb’s death.
“I imagine that it might be a little emotional that night, but it’s going to be to be a fun time,” McGlenn said. “I’m looking forward to celebrating my mom and keeping her memory alive. I’m looking forward to recognizing those students who work hard for their community,”
The theme for the trivia night will be purple, as it was Barb’s favorite color, McGlenn said. The table with the most purple will win a prize.
In addition to trivia, there will be 50/50 raffles and a silent auction. Attendees can bring their own food and drinks as there will be no concessions. To donate auction items, reserve a table or for more information, contact McGlenn at 636-744-2370.
“We’re going to make sure we recognize everybody who’s generously donated for the auction or their time in helping us get it together,” she said.