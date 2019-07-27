Work was under way this week on replacing the metal pipe culverts and creating a concrete box culvert on Sara Jane Lane.
The concrete road has been torn apart to get to the metal pipe culverts underneath it. Traffic on the road has been shut down.
A temporary, gravel access road has been created for residents and construction workers to get around the road work.
“The culvert pipes are getting bad,” St. Clair City Administrator Travis Dierker said. “We wanted to replace them before they failed and the road caved in.”
The pipes were rusting and the road had started to fail.
Work was halted on Monday due to torrential rains, but resumed on Tuesday. Dierker said as long as the weather conditions stay adequate, it will continue.
The temporary access is supposed to be completed within 30 days with the entire project to be completed within 90 days.
Don Maggi, Inc. was hired as the contractor in May to complete the project. The company was the low bidder at $122,491.92, according to Dierker.
The cost of the project has been budgeted for this year.
In 2017, the board hired engineering firm Archer-Elgin to develop the design plans for the project in the amount of $11,850.