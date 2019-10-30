St. Clair first responders have some safety tips for trick-or-treaters, drivers and homeowners.
Children, dressed in costumes, will be out trick-or-treating Thursday night across the city.
Police Chief Bill Hammack recommends children carry a flashlight, cross the street at intersections if possible, do not wear masks while crossing the street, travel in groups if possible, make sure costumes do not drag on the ground, do not run and wear reflective clothing if possible.
The chief added that candy should be inspected before be consumed at home, and drivers should travel slowly and be cautious of trick-or-treaters.
As for homeowners, Hammack recommends bringing pets inside, clearing front yards of items, including hoses and dog leashes, and only give out properly packaged candy.
Unless called away, police officers will be giving away candy in different neighborhoods. Hammack noted that trick-or-treating ends at 8 p.m.
Fire Capt. Dan Cooley also offered some tips to families. He suggests going into neighborhoods that are familiar to parents and children. He also recommends downloading smartphone applications that show where registered sex offenders live.
“They are not supposed to participate in Halloween events, but that does mean they don’t,” he said. “If a house is flagged on the application bypass it.”
Cooley also recommends children carry a flashlight or attach glow sticks to their costume.
“It’s good to be seen while walking streets in the dark,” he said. “Glows sticks are cheap. Dollar Tree has them, I believe, six to eight in a package for a couple bucks.”
Cooley said parents should not leave their children unattended and they should stay close enough in order to keep an eye them on them. He also suggested parents should inspect their children’s candy before consumption.
“Look for things in their bag that shouldn’t be there,” he said. “I have read that people have put drug laced candy in bags.”
Rachel Ahrens, paramedic and St. Clair Ambulance District coordinator suggests children 12 and under be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“If over 12 years of age, children should trick or treat in groups, never alone,” she said.
Ahrens noted that trick-or-treaters should be able to see through masks and face paint at all times, and costumes should be the correct size to prevent falls.
“Always walk on sidewalks or paths, never in the street. Children should not eat any candy until it is thoroughly checked by an adult,” she said.
Ahrens added that costumes and/or treat-or-treat bags should have some type of reflective material in order to be seen by drivers.
She noted that drivers should be alert when traveling on the road because “kids are excited on Halloween and may dart into the street.”
“Have a Happy and Safe Halloween,” Ahrens said.