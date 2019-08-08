The St. Clair Historical Museum will hold a back-to-school rummage sale this weekend at the St. Clair Elks Lodge.
Hours will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All proceeds will benefit the museum, according to Carla Wulfers, museum secretary/treasurer. She expressed gratitude toward the Elks organization for letting museum members hold the event free of charge.
A similar event was held last year, which raised approximately $1,500. The funds went toward the upkeep and mortgage payments of the museum building.
Wulfers said she hopes this weekend’s rummage sale will raise at least the same amount or more than last year.
“We want to benefit the museum, but if we have items that people need and can use, we’re not going to price things like we’re going to keep them,” she noted.
Items will include toys, clothes and lots of miscellaneous items, including a kitchen sink. Donated items are still being accepted.
In addition to raising funds, Wulfers said she’s looking forward to reaching out to community members about the museum’s up-and-coming progress since reopening last year, as well as upcoming events and new exhibits. People also will have the chance to meet museum members and officers.
“As board (members) are getting out there, more people are contacting us and getting to see the displays,” she said. “We’re absolutely getting some donations of items, everything from photos, organization notebooks and vintage items that we greatly appreciate.”
Background
It has been five years since the former two-story museum, which was located on Hibbard Street, burned down in an electrical fire. The previous building was 115 years old.
Items lost in the fire included vintage clothing, doctors’ apparatus, old-time kitchen items, and items from the school, Native American and International Shoe exhibits.
The museum has since reopened at 560 S. Main St. The one-story building has 800 more square feet compared to the previous site.
The new location features a general store, schoolroom, kitchen, victorian parlor, lead mining exhibit, a barbershop display, post office, Main Street display and more. Hours of operation are Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m., and by appointment.
Thanks to generous donations, Wulfers said three new exhibits are underway including local advertising, veteran memorabilia and an International Shoe Factory display.
All items from the original International Shoe Factory exhibit were lost in the 2014 blaze, according to Wulfers, who thanked those who have given shoe factory items to the museum.
“Through the generosity of St. Clairians, we have received enough donated items that we’re going to be able to recreate an exhibit that features and honors the shoe factory,” she said.
Wulfers added that the museum will continue to be a work in progress.
Upcoming Event
Guest speaker Robert Friedel will present on historical outlaws Frank and Jesse James Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
“We’re looking forward to more programs and hopefully in the future, more programs that involve hands-on activities,” Wulfers said.
For more information about the museum and events, contact Wulfers at 636-667-0231 or send an email to stclairmomuseum@gmail.com, or visit stclairmomuseum.org.