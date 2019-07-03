Despite the heat, the Rummage on the Runway event sponsored by the St. Clair Park Board and Downtown District Inc., on Saturday went well, according to park board President Dana Collins-Messex.
Approximately 500 people attended the event including customers, event volunteers and 29 vendors. Proceeds from the event were more than $1,500, which was split between the park board and Downtown District Inc. About $782 will go toward the two all-ability playgrounds — one for Orchard and one for Evergreen parks.
“Overall, we thought it was a success,” Collins-Messex said. “The heat was a huge factor, so it was quite a hot day, but we are taking suggestions that we got from the vendors to make it better and bigger,” Collins-Messex said.
The parks department has a goal to raise $293,000 by the fall for the all-ability playgrounds. Total funds raised so far amount to approximately $7,500, according to Collins-Messex. More fundraising events will be planned.
In April, the parks department partnered with Victoria Babb, a recreation community resource manager of Play 4 All Campaign.
Babb will help with raising awareness through a community campaign, grant applications and raising funds free of charge. Her salary is funded through the Play 4 All Campaign.
Park board members met Babb at a recent parks and recreation conference where she showed them examples of how she has helped other communities with the same goal.
Last year, the park board heard a presentation from Steve Casada and Bethany Smisson with Play & Park Structures on options for an all-abilities playground for both Evergreen and Orchard parks.
An all-abilities playground also is called an all-inclusive playground. It is one where children of all abilities can play on — whether they have special needs, disabilities or those who are developing typically.
The parks department also is looking to partner with a local nonprofit that would allow the department to apply and receive grants. Municipalities are not eligible to receive most grants, according to Collins-Messex, and by partnering with a nonprofit, the city would be able to receive those grants.
Any grant funds awarded would be funneled through a nonprofit organization and put aside in a bank account.
About Play 4 All Campaign
According to its website, Play 4 All campaign’s mission is “To bring social, public and private sectors together to create play spaces that positively impact health and wellness, promote understanding, and strengthen community.
“Play 4 All is a valuable service that partners with projects in order to maximize their potential to align missions and mobilize resources for the development of new or revamping existing play spaces.
“Together we can help you reach your project goal by assessing and positioning your project to undergo a successful community campaign. A campaign that involves a strong community engagement component able to mobilize the capital needed (philanthropic dollars).
“Grants and charitable gifts are earmarked toward the investment of play locally, regionally, and nationally. The key is to find them and access them. The Play 4 All team can prospect potential funders/partners, build awareness about your project, create a fund development plan, strengthen your case for play in order to engage more investors, implement cause marketing strategies and coach your team on milestone events.”