The Rummage on the Runway event hosted by the parks department is slated for Saturday, June 29, starting at 7 p.m. at the site of the former airport.
More than 20 local and out of town food and craft vendors have signed up so far, according to park board President Dana Collins-Messex.
Vendor applications are being accepted until Friday, June 14.
Collins-Messex said anyone can rent a 20-foot by 20-foot space to sell items. Applications can be found online at stclairmo.us or at city hall.
To help put on this event, the park board has partnered with Downtown District, Inc. Proceeds from Rummage on the Runway will be split evenly between the two organizations, according to Collins-Messex.
The downtown district will use the funds for beautification projects. The park board will put the money toward the two all-abilities playgrounds.
The rummage event is taking the place of Freedom Fest this year, however fireworks will take place at Orchard Park.
“We figured it would be a great way for us to raise the funds for the (playgrounds) and still be able to engage and allow something for that last Saturday in June,” said Collins-Messex.
The event will end at dark followed by the fireworks, which can be seen from the former airport site. If vendor applications are submitted by Friday June 7, the cost to have a 20-foot by 20-foot space for a nonfood vendor is $30 and the cost for a food vendor is $50.
Prices will increase after June 7 to $60 for a nonfood vendor and $100 for a food vendor Informational booths are $15.
The cost to get into the event will be $5 per car.
“I am looking forward to the event and I hope lots of people come because it’s a great way for us to get the proceeds to build the all-inclusive playgrounds and that’s our main goal,” Collins-Messex said.
Playgrounds
The goal is to have $293,000 raised by the fall in order to build an all-abilities playground at Orchard and Evergreen parks. In April, the parks department partnered with Victoria Babb, a recreation community resource manager of Play 4 All Campaign.
Babb will help with raising awareness through a community campaign, grant applications and raising funds free of charge. Her salary is funded through the Play 4 All Campaign.
Park board members met Babb at a recent parks and recreation conference where she showed them examples of how she has helped other communities with the same goal.
Last year, the park board heard a presentation from Steve Casada and Bethany Smisson with Play & Park Structures on options for an all-abilities playground for both Evergreen and Orchard parks.
An all-abilities playground also is called an all-inclusive playground. It is one where children of all abilities can play on — whether they have special needs, disabilities or those who are developing typically.
In September, the former Jumpstart organization donated $5,000 toward the all-abilities playgrounds.
The parks department also is looking to partner with a local nonprofit that would allow the department to apply and receive grants. Municipalities are not eligible to receive most grants, according to Collins-Messex, and by partnering with a nonprofit, the city would be able to receive those grants.
Any grant funds awarded would be funneled through a nonprofit organization and put aside in a bank account.
About Play 4 All Campaign
According to its website, Play 4 All campaign’s mission is “To bring social, public and private sectors together to create play spaces that positively impact health and wellness, promote understanding, and strengthen community.
“Play 4 All is a valuable service that partners with projects in order to maximize their potential to align missions and mobilize resources for the development of new or revamping existing play spaces.
“Together we can help you reach your project goal by assessing and positioning your project to undergo a successful community campaign. A campaign that involves a strong community engagement component able to mobilize the capital needed (philanthropic dollars).
“Grants and charitable gifts are earmarked toward the investment of play locally, regionally, and nationally. The key is to find them and access them. The Play 4 All team can prospect potential funders/partners, build awareness about your project, create a fund development plan, strengthen your case for play in order to engage more investors, implement cause marketing strategies and coach your team on milestone events.”