Listed below are Robertsville State Park events for the month of October.
Every Friday is Freaky Friday Station from 4-6 p.m. Stop by the campground shower house to see what spooky specimens the park’s naturalist has collected.
Oct. 19: Cooking with Cast Iron Workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join park staff to explore cooking techniques using a Dutch oven. Participants will learn how to create recipes during the event. Pre-registration is required and there is a 12-person limit. Call the park office at 636-257-3788 to reserve a spot.
Poisonous vs. Venomous at 6 p.m. A park naturalist will teach about venomous vipers, poisonous plants and more. The event will be at the campground shower house. Please bring a chair as seating is limited.
Oct. 26: Fall Foliage Crafting Station from 2-4 p.m. Join park staff at the campground shower house to learn about Missouri’s native trees while creating autumnal cards, leaf rubs and “tree cookies.”
Chilin’ in Robertsville from 4-5:30 p.m. Participants can enter a chili competition by submitting their best red or white chili. For more information about the competition and sampling times, see the chili cook-off flyer on the park bulletin boards. Participants must be camping at Robertsville State Park in order to partake in the event.
Witch in the Wild at 6 p.m. Join a friendly and fun witch of the woods at the campground shower house for spooky storytelling and s’mores around a campfire. Please bring a chair as seating is limited.