A Robertsville man was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday, Feb. 8, after striking a Freightliner Conventional while changing lanes.
James R. Rush, 60, was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 east on Interstate 44, near mile marker 229.6, when the vehicle struck the front of a 2014 Freightliner Conventional, driven by Christopher L. Land, 44, Belleville, Ill., at 3:37 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Ford F-150 then traveled off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
Rush was transported to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by air ambulance. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.