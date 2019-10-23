A Robertsville man is accused of threatening to bomb the Light the Sky event held Saturday, Oct. 19, in St. Clair.
Noah D. Richardson, 19, was charged Sunday in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with second-degree terrorist threats, a felony.
An 18-year old female, who is associated with the church, told police that Richardson messaged her via Snapchat stating that he was bringing a bomb to the event, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
The was event held at Orchard Park and it was organized by Roots Church.
The woman told police that Richardson also sent her a Snapchat video of a young child holding a handgun with the message, “Getting ready for Light the Sky.”
St. Clair Police obtained Richardson’s address and requested Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies locate him. Deputies arrested Richardson Sunday and transported him to St. Clair Police Department. He admitted he sent the messages and told police that he was joking and never intended on attending the event, according to Hammack.
Richardson’s bond was set at $10,000, but it was reduced to $5,000 during Monday’s court hearing, according to online court documents.
Richardson was released Monday. He was ordered to comply with several conditions, including not using social media.