A Richwoods man died in a car crash Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 14.
Robert L. Drennen, 39, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Blazer west on Project Road, when the vehicle crossed the centerline and sideswiped a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Edward S. Jones, 53, Cadet, who was traveling in the eastbound lane at 2:18 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Chevrolet Blazer traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected, returned to the road, skidded, overturned multiple times and came to a rest on its wheels on the left side of the road. Drennen was ejected from the vehicle, the patrol said.
Drennen was pronounced dead at 2:33 p.m. by St. Clair Ambulance personnel. He was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
Passenger Alicia M. Pickel, 36, Park Hills, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with injuries. She was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. Jones also was not wearing seat belt.