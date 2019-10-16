The fourth annual Quilters Vendor Fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Christian Life Center.
The fair, organized by members of the Piecemakers Club, will feature vendors from different areas, including the St. Louis area, Sullivan, Hannibal and Waynesville among other cities.
Customers can shop for fabrics, sewing machines, embroidery, quilts, supplies, specialty items, quilt racks, patterns, templates and notions, according to Ross. There also will be scissor sharpening and bed turning demonstrations.
During the fair, five local veterans will be presented with a Quilt of Valor at 1 p.m. The quilts are made by members of the Show-Me Quilts of Valor group.
For more information about the Quilters Vendor Fair, email quiltersvendorfair@gmail.com. Holy Trinity Lutheran Christian Life Center is located at 1500 S. Outer Road.
About Piecemakers
The Piecemakers Club meets the third Wednesday of each month at the KC Hall in St. Clair. Meetings include a breakfast from 9-9:30 a.m. followed by a presentation and a workshop.