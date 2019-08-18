A property tax rate hearing will be held before the St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, Aug. 19, starting at 6:50 p.m.
Community members can address the board during that time about the property tax rate that is set by the city. The tax rate is determined by dividing the amount of revenue by the current assessed valuation.
After getting final numbers from the county, the proposed tax rate is .7213 per $100 of assessed valuation, according to the city agenda. Based on this rate, the city expects to generate an estimated $436,562. The proposed tax rate is slightly down from last year’s rate, which was at .7281.
The regular meeting will start at 7 p.m. where the board will vote whether to approve the 2019 property tax rate and vote whether to approve a site plan for Farmers & Merchants Bank to construct a new building at 659 N. Commercial Ave.
Also on the agenda is a request for approval of St. Clair High School Homecoming events including a bonfire for Oct. 2 and for a parade Oct. 4.