The St. Clair R-XIII School Board Monday night approved a program to help keep students on track to graduate and assist them in the workforce after high school.
Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) is a national nonprofit “dedicated to preventing dropouts among young people who have serious barriers to graduation and/or employment,” according to jag.org.
The school board adopted the program that will serve 30 to 35 juniors and seniors who are in at risk. Circumstances may include poverty, those who have low attendance records, low grades, challenging personal situations and other criteria, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
“Students who check most of those boxes would be the ones considered first to be a part of the program,” Kruse said.
A new instructor will be hired to teach classes focused on workforce development, such as employee and employer expectations, how to prepare for an interview, how to fill out job applications and other related topics.
Through JAG, funding would provide half of the teacher’s salary up to $30,000, according to Kruse.
In addition to structured classes, the teacher will help students obtain work experience by partnering with local businesses and organizations. For part of a school day, students will have the chance to either attend internships, Four Rivers Vocational School or work at a part-time job after school.
Kruse said the program will accommodate students’ specific needs.
“It’s to help students who may be at risk to reach high school graduation and successfully complete their education,” he said. “The second part is to help those students become gainfully employed or to successfully pursue additional education beyond high school whether it’s trade school, or a community college or even a four-year university.”
During the first year after graduation, the teacher will conduct a followup with students and with their employers.
This is a way for the teacher to address any issues that could arise such as understanding employer expectations, attendance issues and/or having the skill set for that particular position, Kruse said.
He added that there is no guarantee that students in the program will graduate with a job, but the program nationwide has a high success rate.
“It’s typical between 80 to 95 percent of the students who are at risk do graduate and do become either gainfully employed or engaged in training beyond high school,” said Kruse, adding that he has seen the need for this program within the district and it could help local businesses that are searching for employees.
“In my mind, this goes hand in hand with the (Intensive Care Unit) program — catching students who might be in danger academically and help them not only graduate high school, but to become gainfully employed productive citizens,” he said.
The instructor position was posted online Tuesday. The new program is set to be implemented in the fall.
About JAG
Jobs for America’s Graduates purpose is to help “resolve our country’s dropout and transition problems by expanding state organizations and local programs that help young people overcome barriers to graduation from high school and become college and career ready,” according to its website.
The organization provides “JAG specialists with proven programs and unique services for middle school, high school and out-of-school youth to stay in school through graduation from high school, pursue a collegiate education and/or enter and advance in their chosen career field.”
JAG’s mission is to create “future leaders for families, employers, communities, states and the nation.” For more information, visit jag.org.