A total of $1,540 was raised for the St. Clair Agape House thanks to St. Clair Junior High students and community members.
For a service project, Special Education Teacher Matt Gordon and his advisory class held a dodgeball tournament Friday, Oct. 18, to raise funds for the Agape House. The idea was developed by students in Gordon’s advisory class last year. The proceeds from last year’s event also went to the Agape House.
“This year, I had a new group of students and they wanted to do a service project. We were brainstorming ideas on ways we can raise money within our community and help out others,” he said.
“I told them about much success we had last year with it. They thought a dodgeball tournament would get the most interest within our school.”
The dodgeball tournament had more than 10 teams with seven students per team.
“Many people came to support the event and cheered on the students playing in the games,” Gordon said.
Several community members and businesses donated money and concession stand items to be sold during the tournament, according to Gordon. He said the winning team was the “Red Hot Ragers.”
“I would like to send out a special thank you to Gary Land and his family for matching our initial $689 raised,” Gordon said. “Gary is such a big support system in our community and we are so thankful for him.
“This money raised will go a long way with supporting individuals within our community around the holidays,” he added.
The following are the other families and businesses who donated:
The Brueggeman family, the Evans family, AU Claire Boutique, the Gordon family, the Brown family, Wagner Tree Trimming and Trenching, GT Auto, the Goodson family, United Bank of Union, Domino’s, AD Seamless Guttering, Dalton Eye Care, the Harin/Beeson family and St. Clair Health Mart.
“I’d like to thank all of our generous donors for donating cash and concession stand items,” Gordon said.