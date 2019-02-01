Franklin County Area United Way’s Power of the Purse events are right around the corner with the first one to take place in St. Clair next month.
This year’s event will be Thursday, Feb. 21, at Holy Trinity Christian Life Center starting at 6 p.m. The night will feature both a silent and live purse auctions, with purses modeled by some of the area’s “finest men.” There also will be food, desserts and drinks.
Last year, the event raised $11,231.66, which was an increase of $1,930.38 from 2017, according to Kim Strubberg, executive director for the Franklin County Area United Way.
“We’re looking to have another profitable evening,” she said.
“Power of the Purse fundraisers are expected to raise more than $100,000 toward our 2019 campaign goal – an amount that goes a long way for our member agencies,” according to a donation letter.
“Last year, more than 76,000 people were assisted by United Way agencies including more than 5,800 people in the St. Clair area.
“We host this important fundraiser for women in communities throughout Franklin County to not only build awareness and interest in the diverse functions of the United Way, but also to bring together hundreds of socially conscious individuals for an evening of friendship and fun.”
Strubberg added that proceeds from the fundraiser are invested into organizations that serve people in St. Clair. For those who would like to donate brand new purses, they can drop them off at Farmers & Merchants Bank in St. Clair. Monetary donations also are being accepted, Strubberg said.
To purchase tickets for the Power of the Purse event, visit Farmers & Merchants Bank, or call the United Way office at 636-239-1018, or online at franklincountyuw.org/our-events. Farmers & Merchants Bank is located at 530 S. Main St., St. Clair.
“It’s always just a fun event,” Strubberg said.
Upcoming Power of the Purse Events
Four other Power of the Purse events are set for this spring. The next one set is for March 7 in Pacific, followed by the one in New Haven set for April 4, the Washington event is April 11 and the Sullivan event is April 25.