A Potosi man was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 16.
Robert G. Strode, 21, St. Clair, was driving a 2019 Mack Dump Truck east on South Outer Road, at mile marker 243.4, when he swerved to avoid a 2000 Honda Accord driven by Timothy J. Buerk Jr., which was facing westbound in the eastbound lane, at 3:02 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway preliminary report.
The front of the truck struck the left front of the Accord. Buerk was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel at 3:11 p.m., the patrol said. He was taken to St. Louis County Morgue by Russell Mortuary.
Strode was wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if Buerk was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.