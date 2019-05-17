Poor Boyz Recycling is no longer in violation of a conditional use permit issued by the city over five years ago.
That is according to as City Administrator Travis Dierker, who told the St. Clair Board of Aldermen last week that improvements have been made on the property.
The conditional use permit states that business materials are not allowed to be stored on the west lot of the primary business. In June 2018, Poor Boyz Recycling was not in compliance with a stipulation in its conditional use permit banning outside storage, scrap metal and material on the west lot of the business.
In 2013, a conditional use permit was approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen. The permit allows the operation of an outdoor scrap metal and recycling center on property located in the Pipkin subdivision. The address is 685 W. Gravois Ave.
Dierker said the business has had compliance issues from 2016-2018 and as of January of last year, some of the issues were resolved. Last summer, Poor Boyz took on new ownership, Kenneth and Angie Ochsenbine, who have continued to resolve problems noted by the city.
“The new owners, since taking over the business, have continued to make drastic improvements in and around the property,” Dierker said. “They made progress or completed many of the items that were on the original list of concerns. They take pride in their business and property.”
On different occasions, Dierker said he visited the business.
“It seems like they have definitely made some major improvements and are looking to make things look the best they can and operate a fully functional business,” he said.
Dierker recommended that Poor Boyz Recycling be taken off the city’s watch list and future checks by the city.
“Obviously they’ll be treated like any other business in that they would still have to remain in compliance,” he said.