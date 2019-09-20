Due a law enforcement investigation, St. Clair R-XIII School District buses will be affected Friday afternoon, Sept. 20, according to Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
Buses will not deliver students to the Crescent Lake, Crescent Village, Highway PP, South Lay Street and West Springfield Road areas. Buses 4, 8, 10, and 16 will be affected.
Student drivers also are being advised to stay away from those areas.
"The Sheriff's Department is still searching for a suspect in the Crescent Lake area, but have advised us it is okay to dismiss school and run buses in the rest of the district," Kruse said in a districtwide message.
The school district went into a second precautionary lockout Friday afternoon while police handled another unrelated situation.