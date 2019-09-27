The Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza sidewalk project is expected to be completed by early November, weather permitting.
That’s according to City Administrator Travis Dierker. The project involves adding sidewalks and lighting on Paul Parks Drive starting at city hall and extending through Farmers & Merchants Bank plaza location. Construction began in mid-August.
There have not been too many issues with the project, according to Dierker.
“It’s moving right along, things seem to be going pretty smooth,” he said. “So excited to see that completed here soon.”
The board of aldermen approved a bid from CE Contracting for $297,326.90 to do the project earlier this year. Approximately $220,000 of the project will be funded through a Surface Transportation Project (STP) grant.
Paving of the roads will begin thereafter the sidewalks are completed, depending on weather. By adding sidewalks to Paul Parks Drive and St. Clair Plaza, it will be safer for pedestrians and drivers, according to Dierker.
The city received five other bids including Don Maggi, Inc., for $298,646.13, K.J. Unnerstall for $317,233.00, Spencer Contracting for $366,952.76, Lamke Trenching & Excavating for $378,633.70 and Jokerst Paving for $397,998.76.