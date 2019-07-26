It was Christmas in July at the St. Clair Park Board monthly meeting Monday night. The board held a workshop to discuss the upcoming holiday event schedule instead of a regular, public meeting.
Alderwoman Amanda Sikes said that the park board has to start planning now.
“Yes, it does seem odd,” she said. “But there is now more community involvement, so starting earlier makes it easier. But, it is like 90 degrees outside and we’re planning Christmas stuff which is kind of funny.”
Tentatively, the park board’s Christmas event will take place Saturday, Dec. 14. The group will have activities starting at 3 p.m. until the start of the Christmas parade at 6 p.m.
Santa Claus also will make an appearance, with families able to see him.
The board is still in the early stages of planning and will need to get approval to close some streets in the downtown area for the festivities.
The board also discussed tentative plans for a Halloween event. A “Monster Mash” dance for families that will have holiday-themed music as well as a costume contest is being discussed. The board also wants to set up haunted houses, bounce houses and a train for kids.
Also being considered is a candy walk due to the popularity of a cookie walk that took place after the Christmas parade last year.
The Halloween event is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26. That event also is pending approval by the aldermen to close streets downtown.
Sikes emphasized that planning not being complete, but the board needs to discuss the holiday schedule earlier rather than later. The board discussed there might be more Halloween events elsewhere in the community than in the past.
“We have a lot of organizations that are starting to get more involved in the community, so there are a lot more events than there used to be,” Sikes said. “The park board used to cover a lot of the events, but now it’s a little more different.”
Families will need to plan accordingly due to the influx of events to choose from, she said.
“That kind of makes it important for everyone to get their events on the calendar early for plenty of notice,” Sikes said. “Families’ calendars fill up quickly, so to be able to put our events on their calendars we have to get started early, so they have notice to when to attend.”
The board voted to have a workshop instead of a regular, public meeting at the previous board meeting. The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.