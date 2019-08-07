A Pacific man was arrested after allegedly striking a construction worker with a vehicle he was driving Saturday morning, Aug. 3.
James B. Murrah, 24, was driving a 2011 Chevy pickup truck west on Interstate 44 when he crashed into a Bobcat frontloader located in a construction zone near mile marker 236, at 1:45 a.m., according to St. Clair Police Chief Bill Hammack. The frontloader was driven by Scott A. Bolen, 30, Festus. He was taken to a hospital with injuries.
Murrah was arrested at the scene. Hammack said the city is seeking charges for driving while intoxicated and striking a construction worker.
Bolen was working with a company contracted to do work on I-44 by the Missouri Department of Transportation.