Approximately 40 potholes were repaired on several St. Clair streets from the “Paving for Pizza” promotion, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
In November, St. Clair was awarded a $5,000 grant for road repairs as part of Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” promotion. An anonymous person nominated St. Clair for the grant. Nationwide, residents could nominate their city to receive grant funding at pavingforpizza.com.
The Domino’s promotion is backed by Crispin Porter and Bogusky, LLC — an advertising agency. The agreement states that the road repairs must be completed no later than May, 1, 2019.
Some of the streets that were repaired include Walton, Jean, Treva, St. Clair Plaza Drive, Youngland Hills subdivision, and more throughout the city, Dierker said.
Paving for Pizza
The goal of the promotion is ensure the delivery quality of a pizza. “Potholes, cracks and bumps in the road can cause irreversible damage to your pizza during the drive home from Domino’s,” the website states.
“We can’t stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes flipped. We’re helping to pave bad roads in all 50 states so that you can get your pizza home smoothly, no matter where you carry out.”
Cities that have benefited from the promotion are Bartonville, Texas, Burbank, Calif., Athens, Ga., and Milford, Del., according to the website. The site also includes photos and videos of the road projects in each city. It lists places where the road projects will be completed next including Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Fitchburg, Mass., Kinston, N.C., Marion, Texas, Milawukee, Wis., Des Moines, Iowa, Havre, Mont., Hamtramck, Mich., Grand Forks, N.D., New Orleans, La., and Jackson, Miss.
Road Project Grant
The city recently started the application process for a Community Development Block Grant to repair four roads. At last week’s board of aldermen meeting, residents filled out a community needs assessment and expressed their thoughts on the project.
The grant in the amount of $500,000 from the Missouri Department of Economic Development in order to repair and resurface roads including Orchard Drive, Kitchell Avenue, Hibbard Street and Ridge Avenue.
The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city would pay for the remaining $197,027. The project would benefit a little more than 51 percent of low- to moderate income persons, which is an application requirement.
Dave Christensen with Cochran discussed the project plans during the public hearing. The application is due May 31, and if awarded, the goal would be to start the bidding and construction in the summer of 2021. The awarded funds would need to be spent within two years.
He showed pictures of the roads that are being considered for repair with cost estimates. To repair and resurface Kitchell Avenue, the cost is approximately $85,000, the cost for Hibbard Street is approximately $190,000, the cost for Ridge Avenue is approximately $200,000 and the cost for Orchard Drive is approximately $97,000, according to Christensen.
Next year, the city can apply for a different Community Development Block Grant for either sidewalks, curbs, drainage or storm and sewer projects. The city would not be able to apply for another road resurfacing grant, according to Christensen.
The aldermen also approved a services proposal with the engineering firm Cochran for $95,762. The firm will help with the Community Development Block Grant application process, provide services for the design plans, bidding and construction phases of the roadwork.