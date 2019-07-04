St. Clair community members are invited to an open house and ribbon cutting of the new ambulance district house Saturday, July 20, from noon to 2 p.m.
Ambulance House 2 is located at 2716 Gravois Road, at the corner of Gravois and Highway 47 South. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 1 p.m. and light refreshments will be served.
The new ambulance house is fully operational and crews have already been working out of it, according to Ambulance Chief Nick Tiepelman.
“It is definitely a change,” he said. “The service area definitely got a little bit bigger for them, so they’re getting little bit more calls out of there than they’re used to, but I think it’s going to be great for the response times for area.”
The 5,000-square-foot facility was built to where two crews could work out of at the same time, according to Tiepelman. The cost of the new facility was between $720,000 and $740,000.
He said this facility was built with the future in mind to meet the needs of the community.
“It was time for us to expand,” Tiepelman said. “We were at our capacity for our building at House 1 as far as equipment goes. The main purpose of this was to prepare ourselves for the future if our call volume continues to grow, we have to grow with it.”
For the past 18 years, the district has rented space from the fire district to house their truck and equipment at St. Clair Fire Station 2 in Lonedell.
“Without St. Clair Fire, we would not have been able to serve that part of the community until we had a building of our own. It took a lot planning over the last 15 years to get this to happen,” Tiepelman said. “We were able to serve the community thanks to them.”
He added that the upcoming open house will be a chance for community members to see the new facility and meet ambulance crew members.
“It’ll be a great opportunity to show the public what we’ve accomplished,” Tiepelman said. “The whole goal was to improve our response time, build it for the future to man an additional house and also keep it at a reasonable cost.”
Statistics
The St. Clair Ambulance District responded to 93 fewer calls in 2018 compared to 2017. The district responded to a total of 3,061 last year. In 2017, the district responded to 3,154 calls.
In 2018, the district responded to 373 sick person cases, 336 traffic incidents, 287 falls, 286 breathing problems, 273 transfers, 196 chest pains, 194 psychiatric problems, 161 mutual aid calls, 103 unconscious/fainting/near fainting, 96 diabetic problems and 81 abdominal pain calls, among other categories of calls.
The ambulance district also responded to 78 overdoses/poisonings/ingestions, 57 hemorrhages/lacerations, 55 convulsions/seizures, 54 strokes, 44 traumatic injuries, 47 cardiac arrests/deaths, 41 unknown problems and 36 back pains;
A total of 35 invalid assists/lifting assists, 28 assaults, 27 heart problems, 28 structure fires, 26 medical alarms, 17 allergic reactions/stings, 14 headaches, 11 heat/cold exposures, nine chokings, nine pregnancies/childbirths, eight pains;
Six water rescues, four altered mental statuses, four animal bites, three burns, three carbon monoxide/hazmat/inhalations, two gunshot wounds, one alcohol intoxication, one sexual assault and one well person check.