An online portal to report school violence is now up and running on each of the three St. Clair School District webpages.
Students can click on a green icon titled “Courage 2 Report” toward the bottom of a school’s webpage, which links to a form that is submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The new tool was just released by the district, according to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch.
“Students who are being bullied or are concerned about school violence, or there’s a student who could be a threat, they can submit that in that ‘Courage to Report,’ ” Aitch said.
Once a report is submitted, the patrol reviews it. If a report is deemed serious, law enforcement will immediately respond, she said.
If law enforcement needs to respond to a report, it will be sent to Aitch and Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse and to the school that the student attends.
“Courage 2 Report” is a free program to the district.
School board member Craig Licklider brought up a concern if a student submits a report, they may be in fear of being the next target.
“That’s part of the rationale behind ‘Courage 2 Report’ because there is the opportunity to be anonymous,” Aitch said. “Of course they don’t encourage that because they do want to interact and get more information because sometimes that’s where you really get the details.”
If a student leaves their phone number, an officer will reach out to them for more information.
The school violence report form includes a text box for a student to describe the situation, a selection box to choose what type of concern this situation is, the time and date of when the situation happened, a check box to note if social media was involved, a description box of the person and/or vehicle involved in the situation and a section where a student can upload a file.
In addition to students, parents and other individuals can submit reports.
Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told The Missourian he encourages students and the community to take advantage of the online tool.
“I think it gives one more way for people who have concerns to make them known in a way that is immediate and also has the option of being anonymous if that is a concern,” Kruse said. “We are very grateful for the opportunity and our first priority is always keeping kids safe.”
The Missouri School Board Association is in the process of creating its own online tool for reporting school violence, however it is still being developed, according to Aitch.