St. Clair and Lonedell each have one contested race for the Tuesday, April 2, election.
In the St. Clair Fire Protection District, Stephanie Butenhoff will face Jay Rice in a director race for a six-year term. Director Robin Jobe is not seeking re-election.
For city aldermen and judge seats, incumbent Alderman Art Viehland has filed for Ward 1, newcomer Jamie Frossard has filed in Ward 2 and incumbent A. David Arand has filed for municipal judge.
St. Clair R-XIII School Board incumbents Craig Kindel and Danny Shadwick have filed for two seats on the board. For Lonedell School Board, incumbent Daniel Short, James Heideman and Jamie Dunn are running for two seats on the board. Board member Scott Schneider did not file for re-election.