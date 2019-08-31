St. Clair police investigated a report on possible gunshots fired inside a residence Wednesday evening, Aug. 28, but found no evidence of shots being fired.
About 5 p.m., police were dispatched to the 900 block of Virginia Mines Road for the report.
The reporting party claimed they heard at least six gunshots coming from the home, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
Officers made several attempts to speak to the woman who was alone inside the residence by calling her on a phone and using a PA system. After receiving no response, a robot with a camera was sent inside the house at 7:24 p.m. with the assistance of the Franklin County SWAT team.
The camera showed the woman inside the residence. She then made contact with police. She came outside voluntarily, Hammack said.
The woman had been asleep inside the home.
After police searched the house, no weapon were located. The woman told police no shots were fired. There were no injuries.
Hammack added that the woman was checked out by paramedics and she was taken into protective custody at 8:15 p.m.