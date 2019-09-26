St. Clair School District officials reported no issues during the two lockouts Friday, Sept. 20.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department advised the district to go into lockout mode twice that day while law enforcement officers handled unrelated situations, which took place near campus.
St. Clair police were notified that three people were wanted for questioning about an armed robbery and a stabbing that occurred early Friday in Washington, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
One out of the three men were arrested by St. Clair officers and deputies, he said. Another man was arrested in Washington. The third suspect was described as being armed and possibly dangerous. Police found the suspect’s vehicle at a residence off Hamilton Street, which is near the school district. The man has not yet been taken into custody.
“Because of the potential of him being armed and dangerous, and the close proximity of the elementary school to that location, it was decided to contact the school,” Hammack said. “It was recommended that they go into a lockout.”
The school district was advised to go into lockout mode in the morning and again in the afternoon. Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said both lockout situations went smoothly.
“The first lockout was especially smooth because it simply meant locking the doors and sending out the phone blast to our parents. So that was standard procedure,” he said.
Kruse added that the afternoon lockout was not as simple because it was still in effect as school was letting out. Buses did not deliver students to the Crescent Lake, Crescent Village, Highway PP, South Lay Street and West Springfield Road areas.
“Each building quickly established (its) own procedure to account for and check out the kids when their parents arrived,” Kruse said. “I’m very proud to say that things went as smoothly as they could possibly be expected.
“Parents were very cooperative and seemed to appreciate our dedication to keeping kids safe.”
Robbery
Washington police said Charles C. Dean III, 27, St. Clair, and Christopher A. Daniel, 41, Washington, and a third suspect went into a room at the American Inn in the 1700 block of East Fifth Street at 1:13 a.m. where they struck a man numerous times with a large pocketknife, kicked him in the head and pointed a shotgun at him.
The men took cash, meth and other items from the motel room.
Dean and Daniel were named in Franklin County felony complaints filed Friday on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action. Both men pleaded not guilty in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court. They each are being held in jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
Dean was arrested in St. Clair Friday.