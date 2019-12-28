No new candidates have filed for the April 2020 election as of Friday morning, Dec. 27.
Seats are open for the city of St. Clair, the St. Clair R-XIII School Board, St. Clair Ambulance District, St. Clair Sewer District, Lonedell R-XIV School Board and the Village of Parkway Board of Trustees. Candidates have until Tuesday, Jan. 21 to file.
School Boards
St. Clair R-XIII School Board incumbents Brian Hinson, David Berkel and Russell King have filed for reelection. Candidates can file at Central Office located at 905 Bardot St. when school resumes from winter break.
For Lonedell R-XIV School District, current members Brad Rucker and Jamie Dunn have filed. Dunn replaced board member Tonya Cole who resigned due to moving out of the district.
Candidates must file in person at the superintendent’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Lonedell School District is located at 7466 Highway FF.
School board candidates must be a U.S. citizen, at least 24 years of age, a resident taxpayer of the district who has resided in Missouri for at least one year preceding the election.
They cannot owe delinquent taxes on state income, personal property, municipal or real estate property. They cannot have served a sentence or a period of probation for a felony in Missouri or for a crime that would be considered a felony if committed in Missouri.
Candidates cannot be registered or required to be registered sex offenders. Candidates must file required campaign disclosure reports for previous elections and have paid all fees assessed by the Missouri Ethics Commission.
City of St. Clair
The city of St. Clair has two seats open on the board of aldermen, one seat each in Ward I and Ward II. The city’s collector seat also is open.
Four people have filed: Cheryl (Cherie) Counts and incumbent Janet Viehland filed for Ward I, incumbent Amanda Sikes for Ward II and newcomer Donna Robart has filed for collector.
Candidates can file between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at city hall, which is located at 1 Paul Parks Dr.
Candidates must live and reside within the city for one year. They must be voters under the Missouri Constitution and under the ordinances of the city. Candidates cannot owe unpaid taxes.
Ambulance District
The ambulance district has two director seats open; both are three year terms.
Candidates can file at the Franklin County Clerk Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They must be a U.S. citizen, a qualified voter for the election subdistrict for which he or she is filing for, a resident of the district for two years next preceding the date of the election and must be at least 24 years of age.
Sewer District
The sewer district has one supervisor position open for a five-year term. Candidates must file in writing an affidavit of qualifications with the board of supervisors at sewer district office at 502 Parklane Drive Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidates must be a registered voter and property owner living within the district, at least 25 years of age, is not a convicted felon, and must be current on all fees and assessments due to sewer district, the Lake St. Clair Trustees and Franklin County taxes.
Village of Parkway
Two board of trustee seats are open for the Village of Parkway for two year terms. Candidates must be a resident of the village for at least one year and at least 21 years of age. They can file at the Village of Parkway office located at 1316 Parkway Drive.
The terms of Tom Ramsey and Jerrell Vaughan are expiring.