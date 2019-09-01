By Elizabeth Barmeier
St. Clair Missourian Editor
Lonedell R-XIV School District’s personal property tax rate will remain the same for the 2019-20 school year.
The school board Monday night set the tax rate at $3.9104 per $100 of assessed valuation, according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich.
Although the total tax rate will remain the same, the levies that make up the tax rate are different.
The operating tax rate is set at $3.4899, which is a decrease from last year at $3.5634. The debt service tax rate increased from $0.3470 to $0.4205.
The revenue expected to generate from the operating tax is $1,435,169 and the expected revenue for debt service is $172,942 totaling $1,608,093.
The board also approved a resolution to prepay $75,000 toward the district’s bond debt. By doing this, the district will save $18,600 in interest.
Budget
In July, the Lonedell R-XIV School Board approved a $4.8 million operating budget for 2019-20 school year. The budget projects revenue of $4,826,890 and expenditures of $4,850,499.
The district has a deficit budget of $418,978 due to planned capital projects, including the replacement of the wastewater treatment plant, according to Ulrich.
Moving forward, Ulrich said the district will not have as many big capital projects.
The operating budget is projected to be at a deficit of $18,609. At the end of the school year, the district’s unrestricted fund balance, or savings, will be at 29.81 percent.
Teachers received a pay raise for this school year ranging between $1,000 to $1,500 depending on where they fall on the salary schedule, according to Ulrich, which is between a 2 and 3 percent increase.
The base pay was increased to $33,500, which is a $500 increase. Support staff received a 21-cent an hour raise, which is a 2.45 percent increase. Administrators received a 2.38 percent pay increase.