St. Clair residents can nominate their own yard, a neighboring yard or a business for a chance to win yard of the month honors — a new program developed by the city.
Spearheading the program is City Inspector Mike Bursey, who replaced Jeremy Crowe this past spring.
The first yard of the month winner will be recognized in September and winners will be selected once a month from March through October.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said there has been a similar program in the past, but “this one has a little bit more teeth to it and I’m excited to see where this goes from here.”
The yard of the month winner will receive a prize package worth $260 thanks to contributions by local businesses.
“Mike worked really hard, along with some of the other staff, to get a thank-you package that will go to property owners,” Dierker said. “All of these businesses have committed for the next 10 months, for two months this year and eight months next year to make that donation.”
The city administrator added that other businesses are welcome to participate.
In addition to the prize package, photos of the yard, with permission of the property owner, will be uploaded to the city’s website. A yard of the month sign will be provided, which can be on display in the winning yard for 30 days.
Yards are limited to winning once a year, according to Bursey.
“While a yard is being recognized as yard of the month, the winning property owner is expected to maintain the yard in the same manner that allowed them to win the honor,” he added.
Requirements, Nominations
Requirements for yard nominations include having the yard well-groomed with a variety of colorful plants. The yard should have no visible code violations and the address number should be nicely displayed, according to Bursey.
The portions of the yard viewed from the street will be judged.
People can nominate their own property, a neighbor’s or business’s property
by submitting an application found on the city’s website or at city hall. Bursey said all residential and business properties within city limits are eligible.
The application includes writing a short narrative detailing why the property should be chosen and its characteristics.
Other nomination requirements include a picture of the property, the physical address of the property, and the name and phone number of the person making the nomination.
Bursey said nominations should be submitted by the 15th of the month to be considered for the following month.
“Nominations are provided by observers and volunteer judges to successfully implement this program,” he said. “The volunteer observers and judges will represent a cross-section of the city to help identify and give a recommendation for follow-up. These are senior citizens, business owners, city council and other civic organizations and individuals.”
A committee led by Bursey and Dierker will judge the yards. The four-chairperson committee will include two local business representatives and two homeowners who live within the city limits.
So far, the committee will be comprised of a representative from R&R Ace, a representative from Farmers and Merchants Bank and John Blevins.
Sponsors
Listed below are the sponsors and conributions to the prize package:
R&R Ace — $10 gift certificate;
Glen’s Outdoor Service — $25 gift certificate;
Lewis Cafe — Choice of coconut cream pie or chocolate cream pie ($17.50 value);
Gibby’s — $20 gift certificate;
Outside the Box — $10 gift certificate;
Dana’s Shaved Ice — $20 gift certificate;
Exhale Spa and Boutique — baker’s dozen of M&M cookies;
Farmers & Merchants Bank — An uncirculated silver dollar in a velvet case ($40 value);
T-Shirt Shack — Yard of the month T-shirt with the sponsors names on the back ($25 value);
St. Clair Health Mart — $10 gift certificate;
Gun Shack — One-hour range time ($15 value);
Blades Salon ––$15 gift card;
Country Mart — $20 gift certificate;
McDonald’s — $10 gift certificate; and
GNA Outfitters — Two yard signs for display that read “Beautify St. Clair Winner” ($30 value).
“I would love to give a huge shoutout to our sponsors who have gone above and beyond on their support,” Bursey said. “When you see them out and about in town thank them for all their support of the YOM program.”