Lonedell R-XIV School District’s new wastewater treatment system has been completed and it is fully operational, according to Superintendent Jenny Ulrich.
The subsurface land application system was up and running in early October, she said.
“It’s been going now for several weeks and everything has been running very smoothly,” Ulrich said. “It is very nice feeling.”
The previous lagoon system has been disconnected, however, it will not be completely disassembled until next summer due to the recent cold and wet weather.
The completion of new wastewater treatment system was delayed in late August due to flooding. The heavy rain caused the new tanks to float out of the ground, which broke the piping.
When the tanks and pipes were dug out, construction workers noticed that the tanks had leaks. The replaced tanks did not add to the cost of the project, however, it did delay the completion date by two to three weeks, according to Ulrich.
Lagoon Closure
There are multiple steps in order for the disconnected lagoon to be fully closed, according to Ulrich.
The water from the lagoon will be siphoned, or transferred, she said, through the system as required the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.
“It will be done slowly, over a long period of time until it is empty,” Ulrich said. “All of the water will go through the normal process of going through both cells of the lagoon until it is emitted as flow.”
Next, 25 tons of dehydrated lime will be mixed with the remaining sludge until the sludge is stabilized, according to Ulrich.
“Lastly, the dam of the lagoon will be broken and the dirt from the dam will be mixed in with the stabilized sludge,” she said. “The area will then be graded, seeded and strawed.”
Background
In 2016, the school district started looking into alternative options with its wastewater lagoon since it would soon be in violation of national standards due to stricter regulations from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The ammonia levels in the lagoon located behind the school on Highway FF eventually will be too high under the new regulations. The district had until 2020 to upgrade the system.
During the last week of July, work began on the new subsurface land application system. The design plans for the new wastewater system, developed by Cochran Engineering, were approved in April by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The new wastewater system consists of an additional septic tank, pump and an extra drain field to the district’s existing septic tank system.
The system is referred to as a drip irrigation system. It has seven pumps and holding tanks that filters the water. Everything pumps into the sewer system. A roadway was constructed that leads to the system, which is fenced in.
The total cost of the project was approximately $290,000. At a July meeting, the school board approved bids from Chapman Contracting to put in the new wastewater plant, Dace Excavating to close the current lagoon, and Casco Electric to install electric and waterlines.
The old lagoon system was built for the use of 5,400 gallons of water a day. The past few years, the district has used between 2,400-2,600 gallons a day.
The amount of water used within the district has decreased over the years. Now, the district is down to using 1,500 gallons a day. Water usage decreased when leaky toilets and faucets were fixed.
Wastewater treatment lagoons are designed and constructed for the purpose of providing the right environmental conditions for bacteriological processes to proceed.