St. Clair High School students interested in the medical field can become involved in the school’s chapter of Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA).
The program was established this past school year.
The purpose of the international student organization is “to promote career opportunities in the health care industry and to enhance the delivery of quality health care to all people. HOSA’s goal is to encourage all health science instructors and students to join and be actively involved,” according to hosa.org.
Carina Gurnow, group adviser and honors biology teacher, said she organized a Missouri HOSA chapter for St. Clair when she started teaching the Project Lead The Way principles of biomedical science course this past school year.
“I did HOSA when I was in high school and I just thought it was a great idea to incorporate it into the biomedical science curriculum itself for those who want to get more involved into that particular program too,” she said.
HOSA provides leadership and service opportunities focused in the health care and biomedical field, according to Gurnow. The St. Clair chapter held a blood drive Tuesday at city hall with donations going to Mercy.
The purpose of the blood drive was “to reach out to the community and get our name out there,” Gurnow said. “We’re all about service, we’re all about reaching out and really getting the word out there especially for any sort of medical issues or innovations out there for the medical field itself.”
In fall and spring, there are conferences HOSA members can attend and Gurnow said her students attended one in March.
“A few of my students were able to get the opportunity to not only see other health professionals, but also other schools and kind of what their chapters are like, and pretty much what a professional workshop environment looks like that’s pertaining to biomedical science,” she said.
She added that the conference included scholarship opportunities for students as well. The St. Clair chapter will host future fundraisers to attend the conferences next school year, according to Gurnow.
From this organization, she said she hopes students will gain leadership skills and an insight and perspective into the biomedical field. More service and scholarship opportunities for her students are what Gurnow is looking forward to next year.
“I am looking forward to attending more conferences and doing service-based projects with my group,” she said. “Maybe going out to career fairs or just really getting some broad overview about what are some professions out there that the students can really look at and research more into.”
Chapter President Emma Wiley shared her thoughts on the student organization.
“HOSA is a great opportunity to learn and develop skills that are beneficial, not just for a medical career, but for life in general,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of fun participating in HOSA and I’m happy to play a part in developing our school’s chapter.”
Biomedical Curriculum
Students in the St. Clair HOSA chapter also were in Gurnow’s Project Lead the Way principles of biomedical science course, which began this past school year.
Gurnow said the biomedical curriculum is divided into four classes and the first class she taught was called principles of biomedical science.
The principles class is a foundation course that incorporates a variety of sciences including biology, forensics, chemistry and microbiology.
“It’s really getting their feet wet into what kind of different sciences are out there,” said Gurnow, adding the course is fun because it involves project-based learning and application.
“It’s a lot of real world situations that the students are being put into. It’s one thing to know the concept, but to actually apply it, that’s another ordeal too,” she said.
On the very first day, students walked into a fictitious crime scene, according to Gurnow.
“There’s a fake dead body on the floor and we’re trying to solve the mystery of our deceased individual called Anna Garcia,” she said. “They find out in each unit that there’s something wrong with her and they’re trying to figure out how in the world did she die.”
Students in her class gain higher-order thinking and critical thinking skills. In addition to solving a crime scene, students have other activities including DNA extraction, isolated bacteria, calorimetry, the study of calories, labs work and other projects related to body systems.
“It’s a rigorous course, but we have some fun with it too. The students are getting that real-world feel of what’s it like in medicine,” Gurnow said.
Over the summer, Gurnow said she will receive training for the second-level course, human body systems, which is involves anatomy and physiology. Next school year, the first two level courses will be offered.
Gurnow said there are third and fourth level courses, which could be offered in the future.
The third-level course is about medical interventions and the fourth and final level course is bio innovations, which is a capstone class. The capstone class will incorporate biomedical innovations and observations.