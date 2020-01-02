The construction of the new Farmers & Merchants Bank facility is on pace, according to Matthew Laumann, president/CEO.
Plans for the new bank location were approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen at an August meeting. A groundbreaking was held Monday, Aug. 19.
The bank had been looking to consolidate its three buildings into one facility. Plans call for a new two-story facility, approximately 16,000 square feet, with three drive-thru bays, which will operate at 959 N. Commercial Ave.
The bank has owned the property of the future site for 15 years. The project to build one large facility has been in the works for three years, according to Laumann.
Consolidating all of the facilities under one roof will be more efficient, save costs and allow for expansion and growth of the company, which has been an establishment in St. Clair since 1913.
Laumann said the construction progress has been going well and there have been no major problems.
“We haven’t had too many delays or anything unforeseen so far. They’ve kept a pretty good pace,” he said.
The goal is to have the new building completed and open by the fall of 2020. Laumann noted that the estimated completion date has been pushed back by two weeks. He is still hoping for a time frame between late October and early November of next year.
The snow earlier this month did not have a large impact construction, he added.
“We were fortunate. I think we only lost a day or two. Construction is always a little bit of a guessing game to some degree, but I think in the overall turn of events, we’re probably only a week to two weeks off of the original scheduled time,” Laumann said.
The decking was recently completed and steel framing is being installed.
“It should starting looking like a building here very soon,” Laumann said. “We’re excited.”
He mentioned that he looking forward to working out of the new facility.
Currently, there is the main location at 530 S. Main St., an office for personnel across the street, and a transactional branch located at 905 Plaza Drive.
In the new facility, staff will be able to keep up with technology advances in the industry and be better equipped in the future, according to Laumann.
Once the facility is open, the transition of personnel and equipment from the other locations into the new location will happen fairly quickly, he said.
Plans are still in works as what bank officials will do with the current properties.