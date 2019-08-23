Plans for a new Farmers & Merchants Bank location were approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen at Monday night’s meeting.
The board voted 3-0 in favor of approval. Alderwoman Amanda Sikes was absent from the meeting.
The bank has been looking to consolidate its three buildings into one facility. Plans call for a new two-story facility, approximately 16,000 square feet, with three drive-thru bays, which will operate at 959 N. Commercial Ave.
The goal is to have the new building completed and open by the fall of 2020. A groundbreaking for the new facility was held Monday morning.
Matthew Laumann, president/CEO of FMB, told The Missourian he is looking forward to the site work to start, which is set to happen next week.
“This has been a long time coming and we’re very excited just to have this day be upon us,” he said.
The bank has owned the property of the future site for 15 years. The project to build one large facility has been in the works for three years, according to Laumann.
Currently, there is the main location at 530 S. Main St., an office for personnel across the street, and a transactional branch located at 905 Plaza Drive.
Consolidating all of the facilities under one roof will be more efficient, save costs and allow for expansion and growth of the company, which has been an establishment in St. Clair since 1913.
In the new facility, staff will be able to keep up with technology advances in the industry and be better equipped in the future, according to Laumann.
During construction, the ATM located off Commercial Avenue will be taken down, however all three offices will stay open until the new building is open.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said that new bank facility will be beneficial to the city.
“It’s exciting to see the bank expanding in our community,” Dierker said. “It’s definitely showing growth in a positive direction for the community.
The new and larger location is a good example of the bank’s commitment to St. Clair, according to Mayor Ron Blum.
“Farmers & Merchants is a community bank and they’re always looking to better improve the community,” he said.
The Aug. 17-18 weekend edition of the St. Clair Missourian had the incorrect address of the new bank location. The Missourian regrets this error.