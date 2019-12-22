The St. Clair School R-XIII District was approved to receive federal grant funding for an after school meal program that will start in January.
Any student who stays after school for athletics, clubs, tutoring and other organizations are eligible to receive a free meal whether the student is on the free or reduced list or not, according to Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch.
The new meal program, No Kid Hungry Initiative, will be available for junior high and high school students.
“Eventually, we hope to expand that down the elementaries,” she said.
The district also will receive funds for coolers to place the meals in.
About the Program
No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world, according to nokidhungry.org.
After 25 years of successfully investing in local nonprofits and helping find the best approaches to eradicating poverty and hunger, Share Our Strength launched No Kid Hungry in 2010.
As a child hunger organization, ending childhood hunger is our primary focus, though Share Our Strength continues to invest in and develop other campaigns.