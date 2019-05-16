Ozark Pickin’ Time music festival bus excursion will be Sunday, May 19.
The event is sponsored by American Association of Railroaders, Inc., a St. Louis nonprofit organization. The excursion starts in Kirkwood, but it will make a special stop in St. Clair at Missouri Department of Transportation commuter lot at 9:30 a.m. located at the North Outer Road at exit 239.
The four-hour music show will take place in Rolla with a stop for lunch on the way. The music show will include country, bluegrass, folk and gospel songs by various national and regional groups. After the show, the excursion group will have a full-course dinner. The bus is expected back in St. Clair before 8:30 p.m.
This one-time excursion is limited to 30 participants. The cost is $79 per person, which covers the music festival entry, traveling and food expenses. Reservations can be made by sending your name, address, phone number and $79 to AAR at 9600 Tesson Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63123.
For more information, call 314-631-3131. Participants who are boarding in St. Clair must indicate that when ordering tickets and should provide a cellphone number as well.