The third annual Route 66 Car Show and Show-Me Burnouts is set for Saturday, Sept. 14, on St. Clair R-XIII School campus.
The school board approved the event at the Thursday, April 13, meeting. The car show is hosted by the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with Route 66 Car Club. Chamber Vice President Tim Davis said his vision is to have the car show display along High School Drive, the “dyno pulls” will be on a parking lot and the area for the burnout contest is still in the works.
A burnout is keeping a vehicle stationary while spinning its wheels causing the tires to heat up and smoke from the friction. A dyno pull is used to measure the power of a vehicle. Approximately 10-15 vehicles will participate in the burnout contest with about 15 dyno pulls.
Davis said the car show typically features about 200 cars. This year, there also will be a jet boat display. Davis added that motorcycles are welcome, but there will not be a specific class in the show. In addition to cars and contests, there be will music, food vendors and booths by school organizations.
“It’s a full, fun, family day,” Davis said. “The burnouts and the dynos are very unique to St. Clair’s show. That’s our draw. There’s nothing like it around.”
Davis’ favorite part is “seeing people smiling and happy,” he said. “It’s always good to see classy cars being displayed because to me they are art. It’s a beautiful thing to see.”
With having the event on school grounds, Davis said parking will be easier for visitors, the activities will be in a consolidated space and there is more flexibility with time. At the March 18 board of aldermen meeting, the city denied the request to hold the burnouts and “dyno pulls” because the city’s insurance provider does not cover those events.
“It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t use Main Street this year, but we’re not allowed to do the burnout and the name of the show is Show-Me Burnouts, so obviously, we had to do something different,” Davis said.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. on the day of the car show, music will begin at 11 a.m. Burnouts and dyno pulls will go from 1-3 p.m., according to Davis.
“I just want to thank the St. Clair School District for stepping up and allowing us to utilize (its) campus for a day and to keep this Show-Me Burnouts going and growing,” Davis said.