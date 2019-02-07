Last week’s winter weather did not stop the demolitions of dangerous buildings from taking place, which were spearheaded by the city. Two more demolitions were scheduled to take place this week.
The structure at 20 Rear Hibbard St. was razed Monday. The previous owner had only partially demolished the building years ago, according to Building Inspector Jeremy Crowe. What was left to be demolished were the subfloor and foundation.
The St. Clair Board of Aldermen voted in favor of ruling the building as dangerous at a show-cause hearing Nov. 5. A building inspection worksheet dated May 31, 2016, states that the interior walls of the residence are leaning/buckled, there is 33 percent or more damage/deterioration of the supporting members, there is 50 percent or more damage/deterioration of the outside walls;
The residence is a safety and health hazard, the residence fails to provide essentials for decent living and is unfit for human habitation, the light, air and sanitation facilities are inadequate, there are inadequate fire escapes;
There are attached parts that may fall/cause injury, the roof is not firm, inside/outside stairways, halls, walkways are not in a good state of repair, and the electrical service does not meet minimum code requirements.
The inspection also notes that the interior upper and lower walls show signs of sagging due to damage by the supporting beams in one area of the building. The exterior walls show signs of damage and decay including porch columns and structural components. Columns and floor joists under an area of the building are rotted, according to the inspection.
Additionally, there are cracked spots in the foundation and there is missing mortar between supporting stones around the structure. The basement has a strong sewage gas smell and is full of debris, according to the inspection. It also states that there are many electrical hazards in and around the building.
The roof was noted in the inspection that it is in extremely poor condition with leaking areas. The inspection also states that the drywall is damaged in rooms due to roof leaks and ceiling drywall is coming loose, in addition to several other areas of concern.
210 East Oak
The demolition of the structure at 210 East Oak St. was scheduled for Tuesday. The board deemed the building dangerous at a show-cause hearing May 7. The property owner did not attend the meeting nor was an attorney representative.
The building was originally deemed dangerous by the city in 2012. A building inspection sheet from June 12, 2014, states that the structure has leaning interior walls, an unsecured roof, inadequate stairways and fire escapes, the building is hazardous for one’s health, among other problems.
The property had different owners at the time and they eventually sold the property to Louis Hanson. Crowe said Hanson knew about the condition of the structure upon purchasing the property.
Due to flood damages that occurred at his other properties in Pacific from past floodings, Hanson was given more time to repair the building at 210 East Oak St., according to Crowe.
Hanson had yet to make the necessary repairs to the building requested by the city.
The property owner was given a notice by the city that stated he had 30 days to repair or demolish the structure, according to Crowe.
Three buildings were razed last week including those at 855 S. Main St., 120 N. Frisco and 1285 Weatherford.