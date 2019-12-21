Six candidates have filed for school board and city positions for the April 2020 election.
Filings opened Tuesday, Dec. 17, but since school districts were closed that day due to inclement weather, school board candidates could not file until Wednesday.
St. Clair School R-XIII Board incumbents Brian Hinson, David Berkel and Russell King have recently filed for reelection. For Lonedell R-XIV School District, current members Brad Rucker and Jamie Dunn have recently filed. Dunn replaced board member Tonya Cole who resigned due to moving out of the district.
Seats are also open for the city of St. Clair, St. Clair Ambulance District, St. Clair Sewer District, and the Village of Parkway Board of Trustees. Candidates have until Jan. 21 to file.
City of St. Clair
The city of St. Clair has two seats open on the board of aldermen, one seat each in Ward 1 and Ward 2. The city’s collector seat also is open.
As Friday morning, four people have filed: Cheryl (Cherie) Counts and incumbent Janet Viehland filed for Ward I, incumbent Amanda Sikes for Ward II and Donna Robart has filed for collector.
City hall is located at 1 Paul Parks Dr.
Ambulance District
The ambulance district has two director seats open; both are three year terms.
Candidates can file at the Franklin County Clerk Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They must be a U.S. citizen, a qualified voter for the election subdistrict for which he or she is filing for, a resident of the district for two years next preceding the date of the election and must be at least 24 years of age.
Sewer District
The sewer district has one supervisor position open for a five-year term. Candidates must file in writing an affidavit of qualifications with the board of supervisors at sewer district office at 502 Parklane Drive Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Candidates must be a registered voter and property owner living within the district, at least 25 years of age, is not a convicted felon, and must be current on all fees and assessments due to sewer district, the Lake St. Clair Trustees and Franklin County taxes.
Village of Parkway
Two board of trustee seats are open for the Village of Parkway for two year terms. Candidates must be a resident of the village for at least one year and at least 21 years of age. They can file at the Village of Parkway office located at 1316 Parkway Drive.
The terms of Tom Ramsey and Jerrell Vaughan are expiring.