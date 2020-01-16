Holy Trinity Lutheran Church invites the community to a free indoor messy play day Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Christian Life Center.
The event will include a variety of messy activities, including smashing cereal, making peanut butter bird feeders, cookie decorating, a sand play area, a water bead play area, finger painting, a bounce house and more.
Children also can enter to play egg roulette at 12:15 p.m., Jell-O throwing at 12:45 p.m. and a whipped cream worm dig at 1:15 p.m. Hot dogs, chili, chips, soda and nachos will be available for purchase.
The center is located at 1501 South Outer Road in St. Clair.