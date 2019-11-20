The St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday approved an ordinance that states medical marijuana is not allowed to be consumed in public places.
The new sections under the city’s code are to comply with Amendment 2 of the Missouri Constitution, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
The board voted 3-0 in favor to approve the new sections. Alderwoman Janet Viehland was not at the meeting.
The board’s decision mirrors state code that prohibits the consumption or the use of medical marijuana in public areas. The code also states it is illegal to drive under the influence of medical marijuana.
Additionally, the city code notes that employees of medical marijuana cultivation and dispensary facilities must have the necessary licenses and identification cards to be in operation. Those are issued by the state of Missouri pursuant to the adoption of Amendment 2. Anyone who violates these provisions will be charged with a misdemeanor.
Background
In June, the St. Clair Board of Aldermen unanimously approved medical marijuana and cultivation zoning amendments.
The zoning amendments address dispensaries and growing facilities, and include the number of feet a medical marijuana dispensary and a cultivation facility can be located from schools, child day cares and churches, as well as hours of operation and other requirements.
The medical marijuana zoning amendments were recommended for approval by the planning and zoning commission earlier this month.
According to the ordinance, a dispensary is a storefront where marijuana products are sold, and a cultivation facility is where marijuana plants are grown and where marijuana-infused products are made.
The commission set the distance between a school, day care or church and a dispensary, as well as a cultivation facility, at 750 feet. The state maximum is 1,000 feet. Dispensaries are allowed in C2 general commercial and C3 shopping center districts, according to the ordinance.
Cultivation facilities and marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities would be zoned I-1 light/heavy industrial manufacturing. Hours of operation for sales or distribution of medical marijuana and other products sold to the public through a dispensary would take place between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the ordinance.
If a doctor prescribes medical marijuana to someone and receives a medical marijuana card from the state, that person also has the ability to get a cultivation card, which means they can grow on their property.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has set cultivation guidelines such as marijuana has to be grown in a closed facility equipped with security and locks, among other requirements.
Amendment 2
Amendment 2 passed statewide last year by a margin of 65 to 35 percent, garnering 1,572,592 in favor of and 826,777 against. In Franklin County, the measure passed with a 60 to 39 percent margin, with 25,632 votes for and 17,025 against.
Ballot language for Amendment 2 asked to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
• Allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes, and create regulations and licensing/certification procedures for marijuana and marijuana facilities;
• Impose a 4 percent tax on the retail sale of marijuana; and
• Use funds from these taxes for health and care services for military veterans by the Missouri Veterans Commission and to administer the program to license/certify and regulate marijuana and marijuana facilities.
This proposal is estimated to generate annual taxes and fees of $18 million for state operating costs and veterans programs, and $6 million for local governments.
Annual state operating costs are estimated to be $7 million.