U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan S. Martin, St. Clair, recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Martin is a 2019 graduate of St. Clair High School. He is the son of Rebecca Martin and step-son of Rodney Embly.