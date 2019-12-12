St. Clair R-XIII School District students scored near or above the state average in all assessments of the MAP test for the 2019 Missouri School Improvement Program 5 (MSIP) and annual performance summary report.
The district recently released the report. MSIP 5 measures students on five standards — academic achievement, subgroup achievement, college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.
Each score contributes to a total, or a percentage, of points earned. Subgroups include students in the free and reduced lunch program and students with disabilities.
Students in grades 3-8 took the MAP assessment in English language arts, math and science for 2018-19 school year. The science test was new for fifth- and eighth-grade students.
In the academic achievement category, students scored a combined average of 344.8 points in English language arts, compared to the state average of 341.2 points.
In math, students scored a combined average of 305.2 points compared to the state average of 313.6 points.
In science, students scored a combine average of 337.7 compared to the state average of 331.5 points.
Students in the subgroup achievement scored a combine average of 327.5 points in English language arts compared to the state average 305.2 points.
In math, students scored a combine average of 284.5 points compared to the state average of 272.3 points.
In science, students scored a combined average of 316.5 compared to the state average of 295.4 points. The district scored an attendance average of 89.9 percent, which is in the on track category.
“We are very pleased with the report. It shows us that almost in every area, we are exceeding or on track for students’ scores,” Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse said. “We’re not where we want to be yet, but that report shows that we’re definitely headed in the right direction and we have made the gains over last year and the year before.”
With the implementation new math and English language arts curriculums for grades kindergarten through eighth over the past three school years, Kruse said there has been upward growth.
“The positive affects of those changes are starting to take hold and we hope we can continue the growth on the path that we’re now on,” he said. “If you look back at the scores from last year, we had a couple areas where we were at the level they call ‘floor,’ and that is not a good place to be. It means that your growth is not really headed in the right direction or not really happening.
“We made some distinct jumps from that point to where we’re either on track to exceeding in pretty much every area, so we’re very pleased about that,” he noted.
For the high school end of course biology exam, school students scored a combined average of 37.5 percent compared to the state average of 39.1 percent. For the English II end of course exam, students scored a combined percent average of 47.8 percent compared to the state average of 59 percent.
For the algebra I end of course exam students scored a combined percent average of 35 percent compared to the state average of 45.3 percent. For the algebra II end of course exam, students scored a combined percent average of 59.6 percent compared to the state average of 49.9 percent.
For the ACT, St. Clair High School students scored an average of 19.1 compared to the state average of 20.8.
Curriculums
In May 2017, the school board approved the implementation of the Go Math! series for grades K-eight. The school district opted into a six-year contract costing $137,000.
Go Math! aligns with both the district and Missouri learning standards, which includes a variety of teaching styles, including the math workshop model that is important for elementary teachers.
MAP preparation and spiral reviews are incorporated in the program. Other skills students learn from the program include collaboration, problem solving, and multistep problems.
Go Math! also is a cohesive and consistent program, which were qualities lacking in the previous math curriculum, ST Math. The curriculum provides workbooks as well as a user friendly technology component.
For help with homework, there are QR codes parents and students can scan on their workbooks that will link to instructional videos.
The new English Language Arts Curriculum for kindergarten through eighth grade was implemented last school year. At the elementary levels, the English language arts curriculum is called Journeys and at the junior high, the curriculum is called Collections, which is divided into six different themed collections.