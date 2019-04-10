A public hearing on the proposed St. Clair R-XIII School District calendar for the 2020-21 year will start Thursday’s board meeting at 7 p.m.
During the public hearing, community members can review the calendar and make comments. Following the hearing, Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse told The Missourian there will be a reorganization of the board.
Board members will elect officers among themselves including treasurer, president, vice president, secretary, MSBA voting delegate and MSBA voting alternate. School board incumbents Craig Kindel and Danny Shadrick will also be sworn in. Kruse added that Rep. Nate Tate will be at the meeting to recognize the state wrestling athletes.
Agenda
Under the instructional effectiveness portion of the meeting, summer school programs will be discussed, Kruse said.
Summer school “helps avoid kind of that summer slump. Kids actually lose a little ground educationally when they’re out of school for three months, so summer school is a nice way to have a good time and still prevent that slide,” he said.
Students will receive incentives again this year for attending summer school, according to Kruse. He added that high school summer school participation is being encouraged so students can take more electives during the regular year.
Assistant Superintendent Nadine Aitch will present a summary of food service bids and Kruse said the board is poised to award a food service contract. The choice is between Chartwells, which is the service the school district has currently, and OPAA.
The board will also review a board policy on personnel that includes topics such as equal opportunity employment, employment procedures, contracts, personnel leave, family medical leave, salary schedules, benefits, staff conduct, teaching standards, conflicts of interest, personnel records and more, Kruse said.
Building and district teachers of the year will be announced toward the end of the meeting, in addition to a vote on whether to approve the 2020-21 school calendar followed by a short update on the 2018-19 school budget by Kruse.
Upcoming Event
The community is invited to attend a presentation Wednesday, April 24, led by FGM Architects regarding the facility areas that to be fixed, upgraded and improved.
The presentation will at the high school auditorium starting at 6:30 p.m. The goal is to gather feedback from community members on what facility projects they think are important, according to Kruse. A similar presentation will be given to teachers on May 20.
“We will take the summer to assemble all of the ideas and then schedule some additional meetings with both our faculty and staff, and with the community to make sure we’re all on the same page. Then the board will decide if (it) wants to pursue a (no-tax increase) bond issue and what would be on it,” Kruse said.
Additionally on the agenda is a request from the St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce to use school grounds to host the Show-Me Burnouts on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Assessments
In January, Stephen Raskin, project manager with FGM Architects, presented the results of their districtwide facility assessments to the school board. He first showed drone footage of morning traffic problems with buses, cars and pedestrians.
Raskin said the traffic issues will be further evaluated and possible solutions discussed. FGM Architects toured each school building and took photos, as well as spoke with Superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse and staff for the assessments.
Raskin noted St. Clair Elementary is in need of paving and asphalt repairs for sidewalks, parking lots, roads and playgrounds, in addition to lighting upgrades, skylight and roofing work, and more.
Improvements at Edgar Murray Elementary include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, mechanical issues, if bathrooms are ADA compliant, lighting upgrades and more,
At the junior high, improvements include traffic circulation, the softball field, the administration office, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting and more.
At the high school, Raskin said improvements include traffic circulation, paving and asphalt, heating and ventilation, lighting upgrades, locker room upgrades, roof repairs, annex buildings and more.
The story was updated Thursday morning to add the paragraph about the request from the Chamber.