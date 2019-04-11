A person who is in the country illegally was charged with forgery after police found Social Security and green cards belonging to other people with him.
Carlos Pazuna was charged Thursday, April 4, in Franklin County Circuit Court with two felony counts of forgery and one felony charge of trafficking false documents. His bond was set at $50,000.
Pazuna’s address was listed in court documents in Newark, N.J.
In April 2018, St. Clair police officers were dispatched to Ace R&R regarding a shoplifting in progress. When officers arrived, a woman who was with Pazuna attempted to steal several items from the store, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack. Police then found multiple forms of identification with Pazuna including three Social Security cards — that belonged to other Hispanic men — and several green cards.
Officers arrested Pazuna and the woman at the scene. Police contacted U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding Pazuna and the documents in his possession. An ICE official told police that the agency would not take Pazuna into their custody nor extradite him, Hammack said.
